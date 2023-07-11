DA calls on Ramaphosa to make findings of Lady R inquiry public

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the inquiry into the Lady R's docking six weeks to conclude its investigation into the alleged sale of weapons to Russia.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to make the findings of the Lady R inquiry public.

This week marks six weeks since the inquiry started and should be nearing its conclusion sometime soon.

But there have been no indications from the Presidency on whether the probe into the docking of the vessel and whether any weapons were sold to Russia has concluded.

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the inquiry into the Lady R's docking six weeks to conclude its investigation into the alleged sale of weapons to Russia.

Ramaphosa also made it clear that the report would be classified, and that the inquiry could request an extension.

But DA defence spokesperson, Kobus Marais, said that he should redact any classified information, but the report should be made public.

"What we want from this is what we have always believed. If nothing was wrong, as they've claimed, then why not make it public. If you've got nothing to fear, why not be honest and transparent to the public."

Marais said that he was not aware of anyone who was interviewed by the panel headed by retired judge, Phineas Mojapelo.

He said that the DA had made an application to access the information and won’t rule out legal action.