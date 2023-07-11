Chikunga wants harshest penalty for those responsible for truck attacks

Over the past three days, there have three separate incidents of trucks being torched on national roads, in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has called on law enforcement authorities to execute the harshest penalties permissible by law against those responsible for the recent spate of truck torchings.

The three incidents have a similar modus operandi, with armed gunmen stopping the trucks in the middle of the road, chasing the drivers away before torching the trucks.

Chikunga said that these incidents amounted to economic sabotage as the freight industry was responsible for transporting a majority of the country’s cargo.

Transport ministry spokesperson, Collen Msibi: "She further said that our road network is the lifeblood of our economy and transports valuable cargo that keeps the wheels of our economy turning. She further elaborated that the ability of trucks to transport freight is an enabler of economic activity and trade with other markets, which is critical for our economy."

[WATCH] These are the two trucks that were set alight on the N2 Highway in eMpangeni, on the KZN north coast last night. Police are now investigating a case of armed robbery, malicious damage to property and attempted murder. @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/dYAHgBA6Zl ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 11, 2023