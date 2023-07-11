Case against 5 suspects linked to disappearance of Nick Frischke postponed

German tourist Nick Frischke's family has appointed a private security firm to help with the investigation into his disappearance.

CAPE TOWN - The case against five suspects linked to the disappearance of German tourist, Nick Frischke, has been postponed to 28 July for a regional court date.

The suspects appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

They earlier admitted to robbing the traveller while he was hiking in Hout Bay on Valentine's Day.

However, they have denied having a hand in his disappearance.

It's believed that Frischke left his Airbnb in Pinelands on foot and never returned on Valentine's Day this year.

The five suspects were caught with some of his belongings, including his cell phone and backpack.

A R20,000 reward has also been offered to anyone who can provide information about his whereabouts.