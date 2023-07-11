Boksburg gas leak: Man who lost family says he can't pay to send bodies to Zim

JOHANNESBURG - Families affected by the Boksburg gas leak disaster said they had no money to repatriate and bury their loved ones in their home countries.

It’s now almost a week since 17 people died at the Angelo informal settlement from a toxic gas leak.

The cylinder containing nitric oxide was being used by zama zama miners during an illegal process of refining gold.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) visited the families of the deceased on Tuesday.

Patrick Mangayi lives right next to the shack where it is alleged that zama zamas attempted to cut a gas cylinder open and inadvertently released nitrogen oxide into the atmosphere.

Mangayi said he collapsed within two seconds of inhaling the gas.

Mangayi later woke up, however, his wife and three children never did.

While Mangayi is from Limpopo, he said the people that died were from Zimbabwe.

“I still have a big problem because I was supposed to go retrieve the bodies from the mortuary on Tuesday - the family from my wife’s side has been asking me - but I do not have money for where I will take them next.”

Other families from Mozambique said they have been quoted around R8,000 a body for repatriation.

