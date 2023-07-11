ANC's Lesufi says middleman needed to solve disputes between govt institutions

ANC Gauteng provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi has raised concerns about municipal debts owed to entities such as Eskom and Rand Water.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi said a government middleman should be appointed to solve disputes between government institutions.

Lesufi has raised concerns about municipal debts owed to entities such as Eskom and Rand Water.

He said approaching the courts should not be the solution.

Lesufi was speaking on Tuesday at the ANC's local government summit, currently underway in Boksburg.

Municipalities such as Emfuleni and Tshwane owe Eskom and Rand Water billions of rand.

In order to collect the outstanding money, the entities have resorted to courts.

READ: Gauteng ANC's Lesufi warns partner parties over coalition arrangements

But ANC Gauteng provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi said this cannot be the case.

"There must be an intra-debt management institution in government to manage the debts that are owed, rather than head to the courts."

The two-day summit is also expected to discuss coalition arrangements in metros around Gauteng.