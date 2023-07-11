Ahmed Timol's nephew blames NPA for delays in prosecuting apartheid-era crimes

Imtiaz Cajee, who is the nephew of late anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol, has blamed the NPA for dragging its feet in prosecuting apartheid-era crimes. He believes the prosecutions should have happened immediately after the final TRC report in 2003.

CAPE TOWN - One of the founders of the Apartheid Era Victims' Family Group, Imtiaz Cajee, says they're angry about the delays in prosecuting apartheid-era crimes.

Hundreds of cases emanating from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) were referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for prosecution in 2003.

A number of inquests into the deaths of anti-apartheid activists have been reopened in recent years following pressure by families and civil society organisations.

Earlier this year, the NPA appointed a team of prosecutors and investigators, led by Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, to review a host of apartheid-era crimes flowing from the TRC.

However, families of the victims feel the TRC cases have not been handled well by the NPA.

Cajee, who is the nephew of late anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol, has blamed the NPA for dragging its feet in prosecuting apartheid-era crimes.

He believes the prosecutions should have happened immediately after the final TRC report in 2003.

"The reality is that absolutely nothing transpired from 2003 until 2017 when the Timol inquest was reopened. So, the reality is that we are more than two decades late in reopening these inquests."

Cajee said that there needed to be a discussion of what transpired since 2003.

"Which is something Advocate Ntsebeza will be looking into and hopefully providing in his findings."

He said that they would continue putting pressure on prosecutors to speed up the process.

Cajee also said that he would like to see the TRC revisited.

He said that little or nothing had been done to prosecute those responsible for their loved ones' deaths.

Cajee believes there were deals struck to suppress apartheid-era crimes.

"I mean the Helen Suzman Foundation in the late 90s issued a press release saying there was a deal between the ANC and the Nationalist Party to make sure there was no post-TRC prosecution."

Cajee said that he did not believe that the whole TRC process was handled effectively.

"The TRC was a theatre, it was a theatre for victims to come forward and relive the horrors and the ordeals that they had survived all these years. But perpetrators were given free rein and apartheid-era politicians, including businesses, legal fraternities that benefitted during apartheid were given a free pass to say that whatever you've done in support of the racist apartheid regime is being forgotten."