2 more trucks set alight on the N2 highway in Empangeni

On Sunday morning, six trucks with goods were targeted and set alight on the N3 in Van Reenen's Pass. Hours later another five trucks were torched on the N4 in Mpumalanga.

JOHANNESBURG - Another two trucks have been set alight, this time, on the N2 highway in Empangeni.

KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed that the latest incident took place on Monday night, making it the third attack on trucks in just two days.

Fortunately, the drivers were unharmed but forced to step out of their vehicles by armed men.

KZN - N2 Route: Truck Attacks at Empangeni - two trucks torched pic.twitter.com/4Sj7C3wmPE ' TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) July 11, 2023

Police said the two trucks in the latest incident were also targeted by unknown men.

“It is alleged that a group of armed men attacked the drivers of the two trucks and robbed them of their belongings. The men were then forced out of the trucks before the trucks were set alight.”

