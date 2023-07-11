Go

2 more trucks set alight on the N2 highway in Empangeni

Trucks set alight on the N2 highway in Empangeni. Picture: TrafficSA @TrafficSA
11 July 2023 08:46

JOHANNESBURG - Another two trucks have been set alight, this time, on the N2 highway in Empangeni.

KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed that the latest incident took place on Monday night, making it the third attack on trucks in just two days.

On Sunday morning, six trucks with goods were targeted and set alight on the N3 in Van Reenen's Pass. Hours later another five trucks were torched on the N4 in Mpumalanga.

Fortunately, the drivers were unharmed but forced to step out of their vehicles by armed men.

Police said the two trucks in the latest incident were also targeted by unknown men.

“It is alleged that a group of armed men attacked the drivers of the two trucks and robbed them of their belongings. The men were then forced out of the trucks before the trucks were set alight.”

