Umalusi on being only body authorised to issue online certificates creates panic

The education quality assurance body in a statement about fake online schools issuing illicit certificates, and this left some valid institutions fearing that their credibility would be compromised.

JOHANNESBURG - Education quality assurance body Umalusi is accused of causing unnecessary panic after it insisted that it was the only body legislated to issue certificates to online learners.

Last week, the body released a statement, alerting parents about fake online schools that were offering illicit certificates.

This did not land well with some valid online institutions that are now worried about their credibility being questioned.

While the COVID-19 pandemic led to a rise in online schools in the country, there are some offering programmes that Umalusi did not authorise.

This led to the education quality assurance body boldly insisting that it was the only one authorised to issue certificates.

But the University of Cape Town (UCT) Online High School's chief academic officer, Benele Lukhele, said the wording in this statement created a lot of confusion and panic.

“In terms of the UCT Online High School, we are registered with Sacai [South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute], which is one of the accreditation bodies that is under them.”

Clarifying to Eyewitness News, Umalusi spokesperson Biki Lepota said private online schools could receive accreditation from private assessment bodies that it authorised to assess National Senior Certificates.