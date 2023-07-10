Too early to dismiss link between truck attacks & July unrest - Security experts

This comes as the country marks the second anniversary of the deadly looting that crippled the economy and led to the destruction of infrastructure.

JOHANNESBURG - Security experts believe it’s too soon to dismiss the possibility of a link between the truck attacks in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga and the July unrest.

This comes as the country marks the second anniversary of the deadly wanton looting that crippled the economy and led to the destruction of infrastructure.

The torching of some trucks on key roads at the weekend has sparked fears of twin attacks, with similar mayhem to that seen in 2021.

READ: All Truck Drivers Forum denies being behind truck attacks

While the motive for the truck attacks remains unknown, professor in Transport and Logistics Management at UJ, Jackie Walters, said the timing of the attacks should not be taken lightly.

"It's very concerning because it began like this two years ago as well when they targeted the trucking industry as well and in these two cases it's very clear that those are special points on those corridors."

Security expert at the Institute for Security Studies, Willem Els, weighs in.

"It is still early days to make that deduction. These attacks happening in KwaZulu-Natal just give us an indication that there may be a link. But we also know that the previous unrest, the police were caught with their pants down in terms of intelligence - there was no foreknowledge about that, and we are seeing the same thing happening this time around."