Rand Water shutdown: Here are the areas affected

One of the bulk water supplier's major pipelines will be worked on for four days, from Tuesday until Friday.

Essential infrastructure maintenance to secure Rand Water supply to large parts of Joburg could mean a number of residents will be without water. Picture: Pexels
10 July 2023 12:57

JOHANNESBURG - There are just a few hours to go before Rand Water's planned 58-hour shutdown, with residents being urged to stock up.

Affected areas include Sandton, Soweto, Randburg, Roodepoort and Ennerdale.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the areas affected:

Graphic: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Graphic: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Graphic: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Timeline

