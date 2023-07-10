Ramokgopa: Open-cycle gas turbines to 'eliminate load shedding or lower stages'

The Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that the success of the recovery plan so far has seen less use of diesel-operated power generation.

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says they are using open-cycle gas turbines to meet demand this winter.

Open-cycle gas turbines are fired using liquid fuel to rotate the generator to produce electricity.

On Sunday, Ramokgopa updated the media on the energy action plan for this month.

He also gave a weekly update - reiterating the plan for the performance of some units and the decommissioning and repurposing of others.

He said the country was running on an average of 28,000 megawatts of demand - which is lower than demand projections for the season.

Ramokgopa expressed his satisfaction with Eskom’s ability to follow strategic plans to meet the high levels of demand this winter.

He said open-cycle gas turbines were introduced to meet the country's demand.

“The open cycle gas turbines when generation is lower than demand, then we engage to close the gap so that we can eliminate load shedding or take it to lower stages.”

Ramokgopa added that the success of the recovery plan so far has seen less use of diesel-operated power generation.

“But one of the biggest takeaways out of this recovery is that we are engaging this open cycle gas turbine less and less. This is testimony to the fact that the units that are meant to generate these electrons are essentially working.”

He said gas turbines were only being used during severe peak periods.