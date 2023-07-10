Ramaphosa awaiting intelligence report on ‘concerning’ N3 truck torching

President Cyril Ramphosa said the torching of six trucks on the N3 on Sunday was reminiscent of the events that took place leading up to the 2021 July unrest, adding that it seemed like economic sabotage.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is awaiting a report from the country's intelligence services, following the torching of trucks on the N3.

As South Africa marked a second year since the devastating July 2021 unrest, the torching served as an ominous reminder of the events that took place leading up to that weekend.

Ramaphosa said it seemed like economic sabotage.

“Burning six trucks on a main artery of our country, in terms of the economy, is concerning.”

South Africa's intelligence and police were heavily criticised for sleeping on the job in 2021.

Ramaphosa said they were looking into this weekend's incident.

“We will be taking steps to make sure that we forestall whatever follow-up activity that those behind this may well be planning.”

The torching of the trucks on the corridor between KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng is believed to have cost the country millions.