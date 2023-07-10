Police investigate hands behind torching of 5 trucks on N4
It is understood a group of people who arrived in two vehicles stopped the trucks and instructed the drivers to get out of the vehicles.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that another five trucks were burnt on the N4 highway in Mpumalanga on Sunday night near the Waterval Boven area.
It is understood a group of people who arrived in two vehicles stopped the trucks and instructed the drivers to get out of the vehicles.
The unknown group then set the vehicles carrying goods alight.
ALSO READ:
One lane reopens on N3 following Van Reenen's Pass truck torching
'Seems well coordinated': Road Freight Association on Van Reenen truck torching
No arrests have been made yet, but police were on the scene on Monday.
The police's Selvy Mohala: “We are still on the scene. We would advise the motorists if they are coming from Pretoria towards the side of Nelspruit to utilise the Schomanskloof turnoff and they need to drive with caution. And for now, are continuing with our investigation.”