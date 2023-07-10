NPA: ID needs to be permanent if it's to make progress in state capture cases

Over the past year, the number of cases being handled by the elite prosecuting unit of the NPA has increased to 97.

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it’s critical that its Investigating Directorate (ID) becomes a permanent entity soon if it’s to make greater strides in addressing state capture cases.

It’s a key challenge noted in its annual report, tabled in Parliament late last week by the justice minister.

It’s also managed to recover R2.5 billion as a result of state capture over the past financial year.

The NPA says it’s mindful of the fact that the South African public wants to see increased prosecutions in complex corruption matters and state capture.

And it says it’s on track to deliver.

But legislation that will define the Investigating Directorate’s powers and give it permanent status is yet to be introduced in Parliament.

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised to elevate the ID’s status last October in response to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry report.

The ID is currently focusing on 13 major investigation categories at public entities including Transnet, Eskom, SAA and the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

In the year under review, 18 matters were enrolled, leading to the arrest of 77 individuals.

At least half of all cases enrolled by the ID relate to state capture.

Individuals standing trial in these cases constitute 13% of the total accused individuals.

But the NPA notes its failed extradition request for state capture kingpins, the Gupta brothers, has been a major dent in the prosecution of state capture cases.