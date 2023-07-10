Motorists urged to exercise caution as JHB snowfall hampers road visibility

The Johannesburg Roads Agency said snowfall across the city caused congestion on the city's roads, while JMPD warns that roads are slippery.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has urged motorists to take extra caution, as snowfall around the city hampered visibility on the roads.

The agency said the citywide snowfall caused congestion, adding that motorists should drive slower than usual.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department's Xolani Fihla also warned that the frosty weather left roads wet and slippery since Sunday night.

"Motorists are urged to reduce the vehicle speed and keep both hands on the steering wheel, keep your eyes on the road and maintain a safe following distance, and switch your headlamps on for better visibility to see and be seen," he advised.

Meanwhile, Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Nana Radebe has called on residents to be extra careful when using heating devices.

“It is around this time that we respond to most fires, and we record a high number of fatalities. We would like to urge communities to take the necessary precautions and not leave heaters and stoves unattended.”

The South African Weather Service has since updated its forecast for the week, announcing a 30% chance of rain and snowfall in the city throughout the day.