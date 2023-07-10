Go

Masinenge fire victim worried about school uniforms, books for his children

In the early hours of Saturday morning, a fire destroyed Nkosivumile Candluvo’s home along with hundreds of others.

The remains of the Masinenge informal settlement, in Port Shepstone on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, after a fire destroyed 111 households and left 300 people destitute. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
10 July 2023 18:13

DURBAN - One of the victims of the Masinenge fire on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast said that he was heartbroken that his children will not have a uniform or books when schools reopen next week.

He said the only items he managed to save were his identity book and his mobile phone.

“I have been living here for 12 years and this is not the first fire incident - last year July we had a fire here.”

Candlovu said it took him a while to rebuild his home after a fire destroyed it last year.

He said that with help from others, he managed to build his three children and his wife a home again but he added that with the reopening of school next week, he was concerned about his children.

“I am heartbroken. I don’t even know what to do or where to start as my children have to return to school.”

He added that the fire also destroyed the lawn mower which he used to earn an income.

