Lawyer of 2 N1 assault victims says SAP VIP Protection Unit should be disbanded

Shocking footage went viral last week showing three men being violently assaulted on the side of the N1 highway in Johannesburg by members of the SAPS VIP Protection Unit attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s security detail.

JOHANNESBURG - A lawyer representing the victims of the N1 assault said that he'd had a run-in with the SAPS VIP Unit himself and that it should be disbanded.

A criminal case is now under investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and eight members of the unit have also been issued with suspension notices.

Eyewitness News spoke to well-known lawyer Ulrich Roux, who is representing two of the men in the video pro-bono.

Roux described the incident as an “indictment on our leadership”.

"These VIP Protection Units claim they act in the best interests of important people in our country and so-called VIPS. I think it’s an absolute disgrace."

Roux also highlighted that this unit received a R1.9 billion budget this year, money he said could be spent equipping hospitals and schools.

"I’ve also been subject to an incident with these units and also been pushed off the road, so I feel very strongly about it, that we must try to disband this VIP Protection Unit and that leadership should take a stand and say it’s actually not necessary for a so-called important person to be conveyed with four or five expensive big vehicles and the people inside the vehicles just have no regard for our laws and no regard for innocent citizens in South Africa."

Roux said he’s hopeful this case will make a difference more broadly.