Homeless centres note an increase in people seeking shelter as temperatures drop

The Salvation Army’s Thataetsile Senamo said they’ve had their hands full over the past 24 hours.

JOHANNESBURG - Some homeless shelters around the country said they have noted a drastic increase in the number of people arriving at their centres for help.

This comes as the icy cold weather conditions have set in after temperatures dropped drastically overnight.

Some areas recorded a low of minus-6 degrees Celsius.

"It being our ministry especially to attend to the people who are homeless who are desperate during this time of the year, so we have quite a number of them who are coming to our doorstep, at different parts of the country asking for assistance even others calling for accommodation, temporary shelter to ask for assistance."

Homeless shelter organisation U-turn said that it is now recording more than 60 people arriving to get shelter at night.

The Cape Town-based shelter’s Siwaphiwe Myataza-Mtzantsi said they’re trying to accommodate as many people as possible.

"What we are doing here is we are taking homeless people who don't have anywhere to go, where they can come and sleep at our bases and get a hot meal and a shower and also get blankets and clothes to wear. What we are also emphasizing during this winter for us is let's share our warmth."