Govt still has more to consider regarding commercial cannabis industry - lawyer

Parliament is currently considering the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill after recent public hearings that have called for a moratorium on arrests for dagga possession.

CAPE TOWN - Government still has several questions to consider regarding the commercial cannabis industry in South Africa.

That’s according to lawyer, Shaad Vayej, who last month engaged in a government-led action lab on cannabis aiming to fast-track the de-listing of dagga from the 1992 Drugs and Trafficking Act by the end of the year.

This is a crucial step in realising marijuana’s decriminalisation in South Africa after a 2018 High Court judgment got the joint rolling on allowing adults to smoke dagga in their private homes.

However, Vayej has noted an interesting crime trend.

"Increasingly less arrests for possession of cannabis, more arrests for dealing in cannabis. What those stats are I can't say exactly. That the cannabis act is intended to be descheduled or taken out of the drugs act and that is something the Cannabis for Private Purpose Bill has intended to do."

He added that the local cannabis industry is ready to flower, but it needs holistic legislation.

"There is also incredible demand internationally for South African cannabis, whether it be on the medicinal side of cannabis which is already active and currently has been underway since 2017 to the industrial products that can be developed from it. We also have a domestic demand, everything from housing all the way to carbon offsetting."