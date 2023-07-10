Ekurhuleni municipal employees fear for their lives after attacks - councillor

On Saturday, an electrician was shot and robbed of his belongings. Last month, an Ekurhuleni employee was shot while working at the waste depot in Germiston while in March, four electrical contractors were killed by a mob in Germiston while on duty after being mistaken for cable thieves.

JOHANNESBURG - Municipal employees in Ekurhuleni are scared to respond to service delivery queries in the area after an electrician was shot while on duty.

This is according to Boksburg ward councillor, Ashley Hoods.

On Saturday evening, senior municipal electrician, Dewaal Smit, was shot and robbed of his belongings while working at a substation around Witfield and Dayanglen.

He is currently hospitalised in critical condition.

Last month, an Ekurhuleni employee was shot while working at the waste depot in Germiston while in March, four electrical contractors were killed by a mob in Germiston while on duty after being mistakened for cable thieves.

Ward 34 councillor, Ashley Hoods, said that it was time for the municipality to take measures in safeguarding municipal staff.

"It makes the delivery of such an essential service to the broader communities at large so much more difficult when our technicians now have to work in fear of their lives. We demand that the law enforcement authorities do a full investigation."

The Ekurhuleni municipality says police are still working on finding the perpetrators.