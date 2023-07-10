DA: Parly must intervene to prevent further job cuts, financial collapse at SABC

This follows reports and the application by the SABC to go into provisional liquidation as it struggles to meet its financial obligations.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that Parliament should intervene to prevent further financial collapse and job losses at the SABC.

Tsholofelo Bodlani, DA MP and deputy shadow minister of communications, said that they were also "shocked" to learn that the public broadcaster was facing financial ruin.

"Nothing stops us from raising the alarm with Parliament as the Democratic Alliance to say how is Parliament going to intervene to ensure that people don’t lose their jobs, to ensure that the public broadcaster is doing well on its mandate."

She said that an urgent meeting was required since Parliament was currently in recess.