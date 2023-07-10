Ashley Kriel's family say their wait for justice, closure has been intolerable

CAPE TOWN - July 9 marked 36 years since anti-apartheid activist, Ashley Kriel, from Bontheuwel in Cape Town was murdered by security police.

He was killed by apartheid police at age 20, three years after joining the African National Congress (ANC)'s armed wing, Umkhonto weSizwe.

His alleged killer, apartheid security policeman, Jeff Benzien, received amnesty at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) in 1999.

However, his case is one of many cases flowing from the TRC that’s meant to be reopened for investigation.

Last year, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) told Parliament it would appoint a team to look into a host of apartheid-era crimes.

Speaking to Eyewitness News recently, his sister, Michel Assure, said that their wait for justice has been intolerable for the family.

"Every time we're visited by the NPA or SAPS it raises our hopes and expectations and up to today, we've never had the joy of any progress. We just appeal to the authorities to please urgently assist our family to achieve closure and justice in our case."