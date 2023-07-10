ANC's Ramaphosa warns deployees in govt to deliver on priorities set by party

African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa said said ministers who were unable to deliver on priorities that the governing party had set out would face harsh consequences.

Ramaphosa said ministers who were unable to deliver on priorities that the governing party had set out would face harsh consequences.

He delivered the closing address at the ANC's four-day national executive committee meeting in Boksburg.

Ramaphosa said that he would be meeting with key government officials on an ongoing basis to assess whether they had been able to deliver on the governing party's mandates.

"And when we meet them, they must have their deputy ministers, their DGs and some of their key officials to account what they will have done in executing those priorities and we said, we are not going to accept any excuses."