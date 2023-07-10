ANC: BRICS political parties dialogue to discuss ways to end Russia-Ukraine war

At least 54 political parties from across the globe are expected to be part of the dialogue, which will take place between 18 and 20 July.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said the upcoming BRICS political parties dialogue will discuss measures that will end the war in Ukraine.

Briefing the media on the state of readiness for the event, ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane said the dialogue would also be a platform to form new alliances and partnerships.

Mokonyane said the upcoming BRICS political parties dialogue would be a game changer in geopolitics.

She said the event would mainly focus on the impact that the Russia-Ukraine conflict was having on other countries.

"The dialogue is a major boost for the ANC and for our country, South Africa. It repositions and places the ANC at the forefront of our struggles. It's an attempt to bring peace between Russia and Ukraine and to mitigate the impact of the war on the global economy."

Other topics on the agenda include the expansion of Nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and the impact it has on diplomatic relations between countries.