All Truck Drivers Forum denies being behind truck attacks

JOHANNESBURG - The All Truck Drivers Forum has denied being behind the sporadic attacks on the freight industry after close to a dozen trucks were torched in parts of the country.

Six trucks were burnt along the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal and another five in Mpumalanga less than 24 hours apart, with the economic damage already estimated to run in the millions of rands.

While it's unclear at this stage if the two incidents are linked, there are claims that criminal syndicates are behind the attacks.

Security expert at the Institute for Security Studies, Willem Els, said that he suspected that freight wars were to blame.

"We don't have a lot of information but what we can gather is that it might be some infighting in the industry due to the appointment of foreign truck drivers and that they are now taking these trucks up but we can see that these attacks were planned, well-orchestrated, they were very professional in what they did."

The All Truck Drivers Forum has previously been accused of bullying foreign drivers, calling for truck companies to employ local drivers.

But the group's general-secretary Sifiso Nyathi said that they weren't claiming the attacks.

"Every time, since 2018 we are accused about that so if today they accuse us, it's no different. Why do they accuse us? Because we are vocal about what the employer is doing. People are hungry; I'm not supporting what is happening, I condemn that."