5 children die in N1 crash near Brackenfell

On Sunday night, a bakkie driving on the N1 highway transporting 11 people lost control of the vehicle and collided with a barrier, killing five children between the ages of one and 10 years old.

FILE: Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said the driver was arrested on culpable homicide charges. Picture: ER24/Twitter
10 July 2023 12:56

CAPE TOWN - Five children, who were between the ages of one and 10, died in a car crash on the N1 highway near Brackenfell, Cape Town.

It's believed that the driver of a bakkie transporting 11 occupants lost control of the vehicle and collided with a barrier on Sunday night.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said the driver was arrested on culpable homicide charges.

"Three other passengers were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. An adult female passenger was taken to Brackenfell Police Station for counselling. The circumstances surrounding this accident are under investigation."

