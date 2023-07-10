5 children die in N1 crash near Brackenfell

On Sunday night, a bakkie driving on the N1 highway transporting 11 people lost control of the vehicle and collided with a barrier, killing five children between the ages of one and 10 years old.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said the driver was arrested on culpable homicide charges.

"Three other passengers were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. An adult female passenger was taken to Brackenfell Police Station for counselling. The circumstances surrounding this accident are under investigation."