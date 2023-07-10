3 men accused of running illegal initiation school, kidnapping to apply for bail

The National Prosecuting Authority said more charges were likely to be added to the men's rap sheet as police continued to collect statements from the victims.

MAHIKENG - Three men accused of kidnapping and running an unregistered initiation school are set to apply for bail at the Molopo Magistrates Court in North West.

The suspects were arrested in June after 40 teenagers and young men were found circumcised in the area, following reports to the police that they were missing.

The victims have since been taken to a hospital for further treatment.

READ: Limpopo police shut down illegal initiation school in Sekhukhune District

The National Prosecuting Authority said Piet Tlotleng, Keotshepile Ntate, and Bongani Matlhloadi would be applying for bail on Monday.

It said the suspects were charged with kidnapping and running an illegal initiation school, with more charges expected as police continued to collect statements from the victims.

North West police have urged parents to ensure the initiation schools they took their children to were registered for their safety.

The cops added that people forcing children to go to these schools could be considered kidnapping.