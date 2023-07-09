Vodacom's Cape Town headquarters catch fire

According to the City, the cause of the fire is not yet known but an investigation is underway as firefighters continue with efforts to extinguish the blaze.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services confirmed that the Vodacom head office in Century City was on fire.

The City's fire rescue team was on the scene on Sunday trying to extinguish the flames which gutted the building.

It said no injuries were recorded.

According to the City, the cause of the fire is not yet known but an investigation is underway.

"The city's Fire and Rescue Service was alerted just after 11 of solar panels alight on the roof of the building. Upon arrival of the first firefighting crew, an assessment was made and additional resources were requested," said the team's Jermaine Carelse.