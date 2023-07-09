Tears Foundation outraged by decision to grant Alison Botha's attackers parole

Botha’s story sent shockwaves countrywide after she managed to walk to the nearest road for help while the perpetrators believed they had killed her in 1994.

CAPE TOWN - Gender-based violence advocacy foundation Tears is outraged by a decision to grant parole to two convicted inmates, who raped and stabbed and slit Alison Botha's throat in Gqeberha in 1994.

Botha’s story sent shockwaves countrywide after she managed to walk to the nearest road for help while the perpetrators believed they had killed her.

Frans du Toit and Theuns Kruger were released by the Correctional Services Department last week after serving 28 years behind bars.

"They should have got life. It was attempted murder, it was rape, so first of all in my opinion the judgment, the sentence that was handed down was not absolute. It should have been life with no parole," said Tears Foundation CEO Mara Glennie.