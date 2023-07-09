SA will survive winter without 'worst-case load shedding scenario' - Ramokgopa

The Electricity Minister gave an update on how the ANC plans to end load shedding on the sidelines of the ANC NEC meeting on Saturday, commending Eskom for surpassing performance expectations.

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said the country would survive winter without experiencing the worst-case scenario of load shedding.

He briefed the media in his capacity as an African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member, on the sidelines of the governing party’s NEC meeting, which was held in Boksburg on Saturday.

While giving an update on how the ANC plans to end load shedding, he commended Eskom for surpassing performance expectations.

He said the power utility’s performance over the last few weeks demonstrates that the power utility can provide enough energy, with the right resources put in place.

"But overall I think we are surpassing our expectations in relation to the performance of the units and we are more than confident that we should be able to survive the winter. We will not experience the worst-case scenario as we had projected."

Ramokgopa, however, warned that the reliability of gas supply was at risk and should not be comprised in the near future.

He said this would ensure that there was energy security in the country.

