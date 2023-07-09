One lane reopens on N3 following Van Reenen's Pass truck torching
JOHANNESBURG - The N3 Toll Concession has confirmed that one lane has been opened to traffic at the Van Reenen’s Pass area, where a clean-up operation is underway following the torching of six trucks in the early hours of Sunday morning.
According to police, a group of armed men stopped the trucks near Van Reenen's Pass, forced them out of their vehicles before setting the trucks on fire, and then fled the scene.
The concession said the northbound lane heading towards Johannesburg is still closed.
It has urged motorists to avoid the area, citing heavy traffic delays.
"Law enforcement and emergency services are all on-site, working hard to ensure that the route is opened. For updates follow the N3 Toll Concession on its social media platforms,” said operations manager Thania Dhoogra.
12h48 09/07 #N3VehicleFireUpdate: N3 6X 53.4 N #N3JoburgBound along #VanReenenPass. Recovery and clean up still in progress. Traffic is being accommodated using contraflow on the #DurbanBound. Please expect delays in the area. 00976 (04 pic.twitter.com/zmoWAjBguv' N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) July 9, 2023