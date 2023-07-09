KZN Human Settlements Dept hands construction mafia issue to law enforcement

This follows an incident in Umlazi where a school project was halted- due to construction workers being threatened.

JOHANNESBURG - The Human Settlements Department said it has handed over the issue of construction mafias in KwaZulu-Natal to law enforcement.

The province's MEC for Public Works Sipho Nkosi is expected to meet with some of the contractors to deal with the matter.

The move by KZN's Public Works MEC Sipho Nkosi has been met with frustration by other political parties accusing him of negotiating with criminals.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said this will set a dangerous precedent that will worsen the behaviour in KwaZulu-Natal.

Responding to the criticism Human Settlements Minister Mamoloko Kubayi said the MEC went there to ensure the project is resumed.

"As government, we can’t encourage negotiating with people who are going into sites demanding a percentage of money without even lifting a finger, that's completely out."

Kubayi said the Human Settlements Department has urged police to intervene in the province- and ensure that the project resumes as soon as possible.