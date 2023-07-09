Freezing conditions into Monday, cautions the SA Weather Service

The cold front is expected to hit parts of the country from Sunday evening and is anticipated to clear up by Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng and North-West residents should prepare for freezing weather conditions from Sunday evening.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning alerting residents to expect the cold conditions to carry into Monday.

READ: City Power warns of electricity outages in Gauteng amid inclement weather

The weather service says clouds in areas that have been experiencing rainfall over the weekend will begin to clear up on Tuesday.

“There will be a bit of a recovery as we go to Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday. The rest of the week we're not expecting anything in terms of rainfall,” said the weather service’s Venetia Phakula.

Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 9.7.2023 pic.twitter.com/wt2RtXhET6 ' SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 9, 2023

Meanwhile, residents of the Eastern Cape and parts of the Western Cape should brace themselves for harsh weather in the coming week as cold conditions and strong winds are also expected to hit the provinces.

This after a week of wet, cold and windy weather.

The weather service has additionally forecast disruptive snowfall for both regions.

“It's mainly strong winds along the coast, but the disruptive snowfall will not be affecting Cape Town much, it is mainly very cold conditions.

"There will be snowfall over their high-lying areas but it won't be that disruptive. It's getting to be more disruptive when the cold front moves into the Eastern Cape,” explained Phakula.