DCS charges Rosemary Ndlovu after being caught with cellphone in prison

Correctional Services Department Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the convicted killer has contravened the Correctional Services Act.

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted serial killer Rosemary Ndlovu has been charged with contravening the Correctional Services Act after she was found with a cellphone in prison.

The former police officer was sentenced to six life terms in 2021 for murdering six people, including five relatives for the purpose of claiming money from insurance policies.

Correctional Services Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo outlined the repercussions of illegal activity by inmates.

"Inmates found in possession of cellphones are charged in terms of Section 23 (1) of Correctional Services Act 111 of 1998.

“They are then reprimanded accordingly, a process which may involve a withdrawal of privileges for a specified period, reclassification (downgrade) and other punitive measures."