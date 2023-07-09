CoCT to issue fines for illegal dumping of waste as problem persists

According to the City, over 132 vehicles have been impounded for illegal disposal of waste since March this year.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said despite efforts to make waste management facilities available in communities, people continue to engage in the illegal dumping of waste.

According to the City, over 132 vehicles have been impounded for illegal disposal of waste since March this year.

The City said fines will be issued to anyone who continues to undermine its bylaws.

The City said hotspots areas of illegal dumping include Dunoon, Wynberg, Muizenberg, Old Landsdowne Road, and several other areas including Mitchells Plain and Wallacedene.

It highlights amongst others health and safety risks faced by communities who live within these areas.

It warns that offenders who are caught dumping more than once will pay almost double the fine.

The City's Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith said there's no justification for illegal dumping.

"It costs the city hundreds of millions each year to clean up. Despite the many pleas to use the available facilities."

Meanwhile, Smith has encouraged community members who witness illegal dumping to report it to authorities.