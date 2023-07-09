Boksburg gas leak: Family asks for help to repatriate 4 bodies to Mozambique

The four members from the same family are among the 17 people that were killed by the leakage of a gas cylinder at the Angelo Informal Settlement in Boksburg last week.

JOHANNESBURG - A Mozambican family that lost four people to a toxic gas leak is pleading for assistance to transport the bodies to their home country for burial.

The family has spoken against holding their funeral service in South Africa, saying they would prefer to lay them to rest in the presence of their loved ones.

They’ve emphasised that they cannot afford to take the four corpses to Mozambique, but they say it is not in their plans to lay them to rest in South Africa.

A family member, Richard Joaotchuma said diplomats from the Mozambican Embassy have shown interest in assisting them.

“The embassy has promised to get back to us. We hope they really help us because all we want is to bury our loved ones in Mozambique.”

While the bodies of the deceased are still at a government mortuary, the family said laying them to rest in South Africa is not an option.