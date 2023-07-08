WC police probing arrest delay of woman accused of scalding child with hot water

A woman accused of throwing boiling water over a child was only arrested on Thursday despite his mother saying she attempted to open the case at the Langa Police Station almost two weeks prior.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police said they would act if it is found that officers from Langa Police Station deliberately delayed arresting a suspect.

A 22-year-old woman from the area was arrested on Thursday for an incident that allegedly took place two weeks ago.

She is accused of throwing boiling water onto a five-year-old while he was reportedly climbing a security gate at her house.

The woman was arrested on Thursday on a charge of intent to do grievous bodily harm after the child sustained burn wounds.

Western Cape police said the alleged conduct by the Langa police officers would not be tolerated.

The child’s mother told Eyewitness News that she opened a case at the Langa Police Station on 24 June already - the same day the alleged incident took place.

The suspect appeared in the Bishop Lavis Court and the case was postponed to next week for a bail hearing.

She will remain behind bars until then.