UWC study reveals careless nappy disposal impacting environment negatively

The study indicated that due to inadequate waste management services in most areas of South Africa, many people threw used diapers on water channels, bushes, or even buried them.

CAPE TOWN - A study by the University of the Western Cape (UWC) showed that public and careless dumping of nappies is negatively impacting the environment.

According to the study, the highest percentage of people in South Africa threw used diapers on water channels, and bushes, or even buried them.

The institution said this was caused by a lack of waste management services in most areas of the country.

UWC's Dr Takunda Chikata added that the dumping of nappies could have health implications for people living near the dumping sites.

"This can have a lot of consequences in terms of pollution. If you think of the nappies dropped and drying on riverbeds, when water starts to flow again, that river water is contaminated, and people downstream will be drinking contaminated water."

Chikata advised that there needed to be adequate waste collection and appropriate disposal of nappies.