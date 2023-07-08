Survivor of deadly Boksburg gas leak still having difficulties breathing

Paulos Montjane told Eyewitness News that it was on Wednesday evening when he was walking past the yard where the deadly gas leak happened when he suddenly started smelling a strong unusual smell, and started feeling dizzy.

JOHANNESBURG - A survivor of the deadly gas leak at the Angelo Informal Settlement in Boksburg said he was still having difficulties breathing three days after the traumatic incident.

Paulos Montjane is one of the residents who were severely affected by the toxic gas leak that killed at least 17 people at the informal settlement, while some are still receiving medical attention.

Montjane told Eyewitness News that it was on Wednesday evening when he was walking past the yard where the deadly gas leak happened when he suddenly started smelling a strong unusual smell.

He said by the time he decided to cover his mouth and nose to limit inhalation of the toxic gas, it was already too late as he had started feeling dizzy.

Montjane said it didn't take long for him to collapse, as he recalls being carried into a car and being rushed to the hospital.

“When I got to the hospital, they gave me a breathing tube to help me breathe, that’s when I actually woke up. But at the moment, my chest still hurts and I’m struggling to breathe.”

He said although he is grateful that he survived, he is mourning his neighbours who were killed by the toxic gas leak.