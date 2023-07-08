Saps vows to strengthen fight against illegal firearms on SA streets

Police said that over 50,000 illegal firearms have been confiscated and destroyed across the country since April 2022.

This as the South African Police Services (Saps) continues its mission to remove guns from the streets.

This week, the police conducted a gun destruction operation in Vanderbijlpark where 15,700 guns were destroyed.

Officials said the guns were confiscated during raids by police across the country while others were handed over by community members.

South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Athlenda Mathe pointed out that ballistic tests revealed that none of the guns were used for crime.

"We will continue to intensify our operations to detect and remove illegal firearms and ammunition from the streets of this country, as they pose a threat to the safety and security of the inhabitants of this country," said Mathe.