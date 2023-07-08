Plans to build over 52,000 houses in Mogale City, says mayor Thupane

During his State of the City Address on Friday, the mayor said that he hoped the development would go a long way to addressing housing backlogs in the city.

JOHANNESBURG - Mogale City Executive Mayor Danny Thupane said there are plans to build over 52,000 houses in the municipality.

He made the announcement during his State of the City Address (Soca) on Friday.

Thupane said the development is a measure to address major housing backlogs in the city.

He said the municipality has already invested money to build infrastructure to support the project.

The mayor also said that another development would start in Kagiso Township, and it would be called Leratong Smart City.

Among the developments, two will be named named after late struggle stalwarts, Dr Nthato Motlana and Dr Molefi Sefularo.