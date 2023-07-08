KZN scholar transport budget cut likely to have adverse outcome: Equal Education

The provincial education department recently announced that the financial allocation has been reduced by R193 million - from R459 million in 2022/23 to R266 million in the upcoming financial year.

JOHANNESBURG - Equal Education said the decision to cut the scholar transport budget in KwaZulu-Natal could have devastating effects on many learners in the province.

Thousands of pupils rely on the publicly funded programme.

Equal Education said with budget cuts on this scale, many could be left stranded as routes to school are often long and sometimes dangerous.

"The learner transport programme has been an important initiative in addressing the education inequalities with regard to access that learners in rural provinces face.

"The provision of provincial transportation to learners who would otherwise not be able to afford it plays a big role in ensuring that learners have equal opportunities to access their right to quality basic education," said communications manager Jay-Dee Cyster.