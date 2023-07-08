Family that lost four in Boksburg gas leak: ‘I don’t see anything to help us’

The Mozambican family lost two minors, a 34-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman after a toxic gas cylinder leaked at the Angelo Informal Settlement on Wednesday, killing at least 13 other people in the area as well.

JOHANNEBSURG - A family that lost four people to a toxic gas leak at the Angelo Informal Settlement in Boksburg said they were struggling to make peace with the tragedy.

On Wednesday, the leakage of a gas cylinder, believed to be used by illegal miners, killed at least 17 people in the area, injuring several others.

The Mozambican family lost two minors, a 34-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman.

READ MORE:

A surviving family member described the traumatic image of seeing the lifeless bodies of their family members scattered in the yard while trying not to inhale the nitrate oxide released by the cylinder.

While breastfeeding her newborn baby, Amelia Makhani explained to Eyewitness News how she has been coping.

“Ever since this thing happened, I don’t see anything happening to help us. My mom even came, and I don’t have money to take my family back home. I need help.”

She said it hurts her that the bodies of her family members were going cold at the mortuary, as she hopes they’ll be laid to rest in Mozambique.