Ramokgopa: Increase in energy availability has helped reduce load shedding

JOHANNESBURG – A significant increase in energy availability over the last two months has enabled Eskom to reduce load shedding stages. This is according to Electricity Minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

He was speaking at the African National Congress (ANC’s) National Executive Committee meeting earlier today giving an update on the country's enegry crisis.

Ramokgopa said identifying and isolating problematic generating units has helped prevent breakdowns in other areas.

He added that identifying the problem in individual units, even if it’s a tube leak, was also helpful.

“You can mention the kind of technical failures that can lead to the units being taken out and we have also mobilised private sector expertise to have them in those power stations."