DMRE set to hold conference to review its SA illegal mining legislation

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) is set to hold a conference to review its legislation on illegal mining in the country, as fatal incidents linked to the activity are on the rise.

This comes on the back of a deadly gas leak at Boksburg's Angelo Informal Settlement that killed at least 17 people.

It is believed that the gas leak was caused by zama zamas who were trying to refine illegally mined gold.

The department said a specialised police team would be able to strengthen its legislature and criminalise illegal mining.

"It should be fully capacitated and trained detective unit and maybe also explore the possibility of creating a dedicated prosecutorial expertise that will look at illegal mining matters,” said spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi.