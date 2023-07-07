WC EFF angry over arrest delay of woman accused of scalding child with hot water

It's alleged she poured boiling hot water onto a five-year-old boy who was reportedly climbing up a security gate at her house.

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Western Cape said it's outraged that it took two weeks for police to arrest a woman accused of burning a child with hot water.

According to the police, a 20-year-old woman from Langa was arrested on Thursday for an assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

EFF regional secretary, Mzubanzi Dambuza, said the delay in the arrest of the suspect was unacceptable.

"We were called in by the family to come to give assistance because the case was submitted on the 24th of June and there was no progress with the case. We pushed for the process to start taking its part."

Dambuza said he believes the party's involvement has played a role in the family getting justice.

"The prosecutor in the process indicated that there was not enough work that was done on the docket itself, placing in mind that without our involvement, the case was not going to move forward."

The suspect appeared in the Bishop Lavis Court on Friday, where the case was postponed to next week for a bail hearing.

She will remain behind bars.