Untu worried about job losses if Transnet pursues private sector participation

JOHANNESBURG - The United National Transport Union (Untu) says 45,000 Transet workers’ jobs are at risk should the railway company forge ahead with its private sector participation process.

The union met Transet management this week to discuss outstanding details about the process.

Leveraging private participation into Transet is premised on seeking private partnerships to help organise, manage and market new revenue streams.

But Untu claims Transet has failed to provide answers on job security concerns for its members once privatisation is underway.

Untu says the integration of private sector participation at Transnet ports will create further job insecurity.

The union said that despite several meetings with management and recognised labour teams, Transnet had failed to outline what would happen to employees who did not meet the different private skills requirements.

It said that there had been no indication as to whether employees who were not going to be used by the private sector participation would be allocated positions at all.