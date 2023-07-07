The release of Alison Botha's attackers on parole 'scares her', says lawyer

In 1994, Alison Botha was abducted, raped and repeatedly stabbed, before her throat was slit outside Gqeberha, then known as Port Elizabeth. She was left for dead but survived through amazing strength and perseverance.

CAPE TOWN - It's emerged that the survivor of a brutal attack in 1994 did not expect her attackers to be released on parole.

In 1994, Alison Botha was abducted, raped and repeatedly stabbed, before her throat was slit outside Gqeberha, then known as Port Elizabeth.

She was left for dead but survived through amazing strength and perseverance.

In 1995, her attackers, Frans du Toit and Theuns Kruger, were handed life sentences, but on Tuesday they were granted parole - having served the minimum required time - and will be subjected to supervision for the rest of their lives.

Botha was consulted during the parole process and had made written submissions in 2017 and 2020, but her attorney, Tania Koen, says Correctional Services next contacted Botha on the 23rd of last month informing her of Du Toit's pending release.

Koen says Botha only found out about Kruger's release when a member of the media contacted her for comment.

"She was very shocked, she was very surprised, you know. There's two aspects we need to deal with: Number one, the fact that they're going to be released, that of course, it scares her and she said to me it doesn't only scare her for herself but also for other people out there."

Koen says not being kept in the loop exacerbated the situation.

"And then of course the shock of not being notified, she gets this news from the media. She expected the department to keep her updated and informed."

Koen says at this stage, she's still gathering information before plotting a way forward.

"I don't have instructions at this point in time to launch any high court application to take the minister's decision on review. I'm still gathering information and then Alison will make a call as to how to proceed."