Section 194 inquiry says PP claims she won’t be bound by 'illegal deadlines'

CAPE TOWN - The Section 194 inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office said that the suspended Public Protector claims she won’t be bound by "illegal deadlines" set by the inquiry.

This after Mkhwebane missed yet another deadline, this time to respond to a list of questions from MPs and evidence leaders.

Mkhwebane had until Thursday to respond to the questions related to her evidence.

Inquiry chairperson, Richard Dyantyi, said that he’d noted with "grave concern" that Mkhwebane had missed another critical deadline in the inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

Dyantyi said that Mkhwebane and her attorneys had indicated that her counsel had not been briefed on the merits of the matter.

Mkhwebane said that her attorneys were still familiarising themselves with the record, which is up to 10,000 pages of evidence.

Dyantyi said that to this end, Mkhwebane’s attorneys said that some R500,000 or more had already been spent of the R4 million allocated for this purpose.



Dyantyi stated that the next deadline was the end of Friday, where Mkhwebane must submit written notice to the committee secretariat indicating if she will make a closing statement and the format in which it will be made.

He said that despite the delays and missed deadlines, the committee would continue its business and make findings.