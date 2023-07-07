SA Police Service destroys over 15,000 illegal firearms

Recent crime statistics reveal that in the first quarter of 2023, a firearm was used in 2,629 of 6,068 murders.

CAPE TOWN – The South African Police Service (Saps) has confirmed the destruction of more than 15,000 illegal firearms confiscated off the streets.

But in total, nearly 55,000 illegal firearms were seized in the last year alone.

Saps spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said that guns were taken for ballistic testing before being destroyed.

“On Thursday - 15,700 of these firearms which were either seized during crime prevention operations, voluntarily surrendered, or forfeited to the State were also destroyed in Vanderbijlpark.

“All firearms that were destroyed were subjected to ballistic testing. The Saps confirms that all firearms have been cleared.”